Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. 1,287,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,179,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,200. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

