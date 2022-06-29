Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,094. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

