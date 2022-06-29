Xponance Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.70.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $458.16. 8,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

