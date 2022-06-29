YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

YGGDRASH (YEED) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,977.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

