Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 4,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 257,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $652.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.58.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth $80,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

