YUMMY Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $58,169.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00178398 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.91 or 0.01227091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014983 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

