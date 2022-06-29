Zeepin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $121,354.09 and approximately $388.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

