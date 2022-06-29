ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.45 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $25.45 million and $712.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.28 or 0.26122696 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00184484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00084652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014992 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.