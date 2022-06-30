11,475 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,552. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

