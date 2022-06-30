1,285 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.21.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

