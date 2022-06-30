12,886 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.60. 61,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

