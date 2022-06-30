16,313 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Boot Barn by 19.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Boot Barn by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $8,283,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOT traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $69.32. 13,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,718. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Boot Barn Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.