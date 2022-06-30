17 Capital Partners LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.13. 10,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,968. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

