17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,550 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,679 shares of company stock worth $523,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 27,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,932. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

