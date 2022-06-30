17 Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $10.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.28. 64,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,671. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

