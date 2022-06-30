17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 220.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.00. 51,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,180. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.89. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.