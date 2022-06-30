1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Trading Up 1.2%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 1,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 million, a PE ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

