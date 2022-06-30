1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.
1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1st Capital Bancorp (FISB)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.