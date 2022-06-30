1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

