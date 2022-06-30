200,045 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 200,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,730,000. Everbridge makes up 3.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,959.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

