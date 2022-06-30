22,500 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

