2,292 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.03. 89,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,172. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.49 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.