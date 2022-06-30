23,450 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Exponent comprises approximately 1.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Exponent by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Exponent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Exponent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

