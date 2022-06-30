2,869 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,869 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

