288,899 Shares in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 288,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,337,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

BATS:SVAL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18.

