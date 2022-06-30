30,278 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,992. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.