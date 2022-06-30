30,278 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,992. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.
In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.