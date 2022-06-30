33,900 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. PPL makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PPL by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in PPL by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $19,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

