5,090 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $255.69.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

