5,090 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GME opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $255.69.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
