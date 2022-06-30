523 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.90.

EGP traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.35. 1,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

