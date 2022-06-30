66,186 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.55 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

