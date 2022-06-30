8,920 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 14,814.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

