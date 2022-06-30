89,205 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up 1.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,961. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

