Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.72

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 4314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

