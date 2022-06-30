ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 12,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 957,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ACM Research by 909.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 926,300 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 587,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $15,443,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.