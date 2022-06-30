ACoconut Market Cap Hits $133,084.48 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 0% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $133,084.48 and approximately $27,665.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

