Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 15,933 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

KMI stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.