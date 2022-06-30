Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

