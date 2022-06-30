Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. NuStar Energy comprises 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of NuStar Energy worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 86.48%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

