Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

ADBE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $368.78. 91,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.42. The company has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

