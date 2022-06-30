Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.7% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 272,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,171,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.51 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

