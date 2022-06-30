Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.62. Approximately 1,119,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,818,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.16.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

