Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.62. Approximately 1,119,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,818,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.16.
AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.
The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
