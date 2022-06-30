Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Update

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANTGF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Advantagewon Oil has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.
About Advantagewon Oil
