Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of WM opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

