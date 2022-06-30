Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 2.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

