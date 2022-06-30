AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS AEOJF opened at $9.43 on Monday. AEON Financial Service has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.
