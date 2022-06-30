AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AEOJF opened at $9.43 on Monday. AEON Financial Service has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

