AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,597.80 and a beta of 0.43. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AeroVironment by 82.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AeroVironment by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

