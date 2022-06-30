Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.89. 40,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,471,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $34,436,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

