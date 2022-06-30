AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

AI Doctor (AIDOC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $26,843.76 and $1.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

