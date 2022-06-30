AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 79,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 371,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,933.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

