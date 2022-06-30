Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.12

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 48314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.74). Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

