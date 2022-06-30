Air Canada (TSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.58

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.58 and last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 1684177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.07.

AC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark cut their price target on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.53.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The business had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.